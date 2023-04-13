LSU men's basketball officially confirmed the transfer acquisitions of Jordan Wright and Jalen Cook in two separate releases Thursday.
Wright, the first of the two transfers, joins the LSU program from Vanderbilt where he previously spent four seasons. A Baton Rouge native, Wright averaged 10.6 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Commodores last season.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jordan Wright back to Louisiana for his final college season,” said head coach Matt McMahon. “We love his skill level, IQ, and versatility on the court. Jordan will bring leadership, a strong work ethic and toughness to our program. I look forward to coaching him in Baton Rouge."
Wright will enroll as a graduate transfer and will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Cook returns to LSU after signing with the Tigers under head coach Will Wade and playing his freshman season at LSU. After the 2020-2021 season, Cook transferred to Tulane where he went on to play two seasons.
A native of Walker, Louisiana, he was a prolific scorer for the Green Wave in those two seasons, averaging 19.9 points per game this past season and 18 points per game in the 2021-2022 season.
"We are excited to welcome Jalen Cook back to LSU,” said McMahon. “Jalen is an electric guard who brings proven scoring and playmaking ability to Baton Rouge. I love his passion for LSU and his desire to represent our program. I look forward to the opportunity to coach him in the purple and gold."
Cook returns to LSU with three years of college experience, and will have two years of eligibility remaining.