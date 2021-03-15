Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.