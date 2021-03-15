The LSU men’s golf squad was able to improve throughout their performance on Monday at the Tiger invitational, hosted by Auburn University in Opelika, Alabama.
The field played two rounds on Monday. The purple and gold fired off a 1-under, 287, on Round One and then shot a collective 7-under, 281 later in the day. Together the squad rests in seventh place, 12 strokes off Auburn, who is in the lead at 20-under.
Junior Garret Barber was the lowest score on the day and tied for sixth. Barber opened with an even score throughout his first 18 holes. Then in Round Two, he went back to his typical dominant performance, firing a 6-under. He was six under through 11 holes, and then he had a bogey and a cancelling birdie.
Freshman Nicholas Arcement finished tied for 23rd at 2-under-par. Similarly, to Barber, Arcement was able to pick up some mojo for the second round after a first round even-par score. His second round included five birdies and two bogeys.
Freshman Michael Sanders, who is on a high from his stellar performance two weeks ago at LSU’s home event, is 1-under and tied for 30th. His second round was marked with four birdies, one bogey and one double-bogey.
Freshman Drew Doyle was the low Tiger for round one at 1-under. However, in the second round he was not able to replicate his sub-par score. Doyle carded three bogeys and one birdie to bring his collective score to 1-over.
Junior Chris Woollam, who is playing as an individual, is 5-over, tied for 63rd. Woollam was able to bounce back from his round score of 7-over, with a two-under on the second round. This week is Woollam’s opportunity to prove himself worthy of maintaining a playing spot for the team.
Sophomore Connor Gaunt struggled to keep rolling the birdies and pars in on Monday. He was able to remain consistent however, shooting a three-over on both rounds.
The tournament will hopefully conclude on Tuesday if the weather cooperates. The third round tee time will be a shotgun start and play will begin at 9 a.m. CT. LSU will be paired with Arkansas and South Alabama.