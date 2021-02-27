The Tigers have failed to move in the right direction on Saturday, after Round 2 of the LSU Invitational.
Through two out of three rounds played, it is tough to make an argument that the purple and gold had an advantage this week hosting their first event of the year.
To paint the picture, there were a mix of emotions on the course today. As the spectator total had risen from that of Friday, the anger and frustration similarly increased amongst the squad. There was plenty of clubs being slammed and long faces on the players as they walked off the course.
On Saturday, the lowest score, 4-under, was from junior Michael Sanders, who is playing as an individual; meaning his score is not counted toward the collective team score. Sanders was able to see the light on Saturday as he rolled in seven birdies and four bogeys. This was Sanders lowest score this season.
Sanders is also leading the team for the lowest collective score; 1-over. He is currently tied for 7th among a field of 93.
His team could not echo his play.
The next lowest score, 1-over, was from senior Trey Winstead. He began his round on the tenth tee and found a quick birdie on the par-4 twelfth hole. His subpar score was short-lived, he triple-bogeyed fourteenth hole. However, Winstead finished his front nine 1-under. He responded back from the disastrous fourteenth hole two holes later with a birdie and then the following hole he eagled. He went on to bogey two more holes on the front nine, to tie him for 59th.
Junior Garrett Barber, playing in the one-spot, fired a 3-over. His round consisted of five bogeys and two birdies. He is currently tied for 53rd with a score of eight-over.
Freshman Drew Doyle, who carried the team through the first round, shot a 4-over on Saturday. In total, he is 2-over which ties him for 12th. His round consisted of five bogeys and one birdie. Doyle’s fan group of spectators increased overnight as he was the Tiger with the most spectators.
Freshman Nicholas Arcement improved by two strokes from Round 1. He shot a 5-over, 77. Arcement had four bogeys, one double-bogey and one birdie. He is 12-over, tied for 70th.
The Tigers have widened their margin with the top of the leaderboard and decreased the gap from the bottom. They are 31-over and the leader, Florida, is in the clubhouse at 3-over. Louisiana Tech is in last at 40-over.
The Tigers will tee it up for their third round on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. CT.
To say there is a chance that the Tigers take gold on Sunday is not aligned with the facts, but to humor the fanbase; there is a chance.