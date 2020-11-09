LSU men’s golf faced an oddity ruling after Sunday’s round,and continued their descent on the leaderboard on Monday. The team currently is sitting at the bottom of the leaderboard at 22-over 582.
Golf has been coined as a virtuous game where a player’s integrity is the foundation which the game rests upon. However, this statement might have been taken too literally. Following Sunday’s round, junior Garrett Barber signed an inaccurate scorecard, which resulted in his disqualification from round one. He will be able to contend in rounds 2 and 3 with his scores counted.
This unmalicious and reconcilable mistake was amended and acknowledged by both the player and the teams. But it left LSU’s squad in an unfavorable position, what could have been a team score of 3-over 283 resulted in a score of 10-over 290.
Unaffected by the outcome of the ruling from round one, Barber struck back, posting a score of 1-over 71. His third-round scorecard was near perfect, with 17 pars and one bogey on the par-4 18th. Barber’s score of 1-over was tied for the lowest LSU score of round two with senior Philip Barbaree. Freshman Nicholas Arcement posted a 4-over 74, sophomore Connor Gaunt shot a 6-over 76, and senior Trey Winstead could not replicate his even-par round one and finished with a score of 7-over 77.
LSU will look to narrow their losing margin with Kentucky who is in 13th place with a score of 10-over 570 on Tuesday. The third and final round of the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate begins on Tuesday at 8:35 a.m. CT for LSU. The Tigers will play alongside Kentucky.