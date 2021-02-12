The spring portion of college golf has begun. The men’s golf team is in second place at the Florida Gators Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Fla.
The lineup consists of junior Garrett Barber, senior Trey Winstead, freshman Nicholas Arcement, sophomore Connor Gaunt, freshman Drew Doyle and junior Michael Sanders.
The tigers finished round 1 with a season low team score of -10 (270).
Gaunt was the lowest counted score today: -4 (66). He carded five birdies and only one bogey. Arcement, Barber and Winstead’s scores of -2 (68) helped produce a subpar score for the squad.
Sanders, the junior from North Carolina, is as an individual – score is not counted in the team's collective score—this tournament.
Round two will be played on Friday evening after scoring of Round one is complete, due to high chances of inclement weather on Saturday. Teams will attempt to complete as many holes as possible on Friday, so weekend play is not interrupted.
If the scattered storms and lightning predicted for Saturday hold off, the squad will tee off at 7:20 a.m.
The field this week is strong. Now in the spring season, LSU will compete with 20 schools not only from the SEC. The Tigers will be squaring off against a loaded field that features nine other teams ranked in the top 25 of Golfstat’s rankings: No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 9 Auburn, No. 10 Alabama, No. 11 Georgia Southern, No. 12 South Carolina, No. 15 Florida and No. 21 Mississippi State.
Living scoring updates can be found at: http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=team&tid=21525