The LSU men’s golf team is tied for fifth after round one of the Vanderbilt Legends Intercollegiate Tournament in Franklin, Tenn. The team posted their lowest score for a round during this fall season at 8-under 276.
The teams low score was made possible by junior Garrett Barber, who fired off a low score of 6-under. Barber’s first round was highlighted by seven birdies, five of which came on the back nine. Prior to the turn, Barber was 1-under and was sticking greens. Starting on 14, Barber birdied out, lowering his score to 6-under. Barber’s game has seemed to take shape following his performance at the Blessings Invitational earlier this month.
Barber’s score of 6-under ties him for fourth place for individual low score. The lead golfer is only one stroke ahead of him at 7-under.
There is another Tiger in the hunt for the lowest score title as well. Sophomore Connor Gaunt is tied for eighth following his 4-under round.
Gaunt also carded seven birdies on his round, six of them coming on the back nine. He birdied holes nine, 10, 12 and 15 through 18. Gaunt’s score of 4-under is his lowest score in his collegiate career. Coach Winstead has relied on Gaunt to perform this season to help fuel his team to victory.
Freshman Drew Doyle also has his sights on top position as well. Sunday was his first collegiate round, and his score of 1-over was one of the four scores that were counted.
Doyle, the Kentucky native, suited up for the purple and gold for his college debut. He carded two birdies, showing potential for remainder of the tournament. Senior Phillip Barbaree also posted a score of 1-over.
Senior Trey Winstead struggled on the back nine, carding two birdies, two double-bogeys and five pars. Winstead posted a score of 2-over, tying him for 55th place.
The weather in Tennessee was cold and windy, a lot different from what the team is used to in Baton Rouge. The Tigers will bundle up for their 9:50 CT tee time Monday morning off hole one.