LSU men’s golf Philip Barbaree announced Wednesday that he will leave the school a semester early to pursue his professional career, according to a letter.
“It has been an honor and a blessing to have called Baton Rouge my home for the past four years,” the letter read. “Being an LSU fan all my life, signing to play for the Tigers has been a goal of mine since I started playing golf. I remember committing to Coach Winstead, Coach Runion, and the Tigers almost seven-years-ago to the day. It is one of the most memorable moments in my life, and I will never forget it.”
The senior planned on leaving prior to this year, but decided to stay after the NCAA granted all spring athletes an extra year of eligibility.
Barbaree played in 44 events throughout his collegiate career. His stroke average of 72.27 is the fourth lowest in program history. He led the Tigers to 10 team titles, and finished in the top ten in 12 events, 15th most in program history.
"It's been a joy to have Philip be part of the LSU Golf program for the last four years," coach Chuck Winstead said. "He has a tremendous heart and it shows in everything he does on and off the course. Philip loves LSU, and I am thankful for the time, energy, and passion he brought to being a Tiger.”
“Professional golf has always been my dream, and I believe that time for me is now. The last four years have been some of the most exciting years of my life. I look forward to representing LSU the best I can as I take this next step in my career,” he wrote.
Barbaree’s professional debut will be in the Big Money Golf Classic in Orlando, Florida in January 2021.