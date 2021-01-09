The LSU men’s golf team is slated to perform in five events this spring to conclude the 2020-21 season. LSU and SEC officials released the schedule in early December.
Competition will resume on Feb. 12 when the Tigers travel to Gainesville, Fla., to compete in the three-day Florida Gators Invitational at the Mark Bostick Golf Course. Two weeks after, the squad will tidy up their house as they welcome the SEC field to Baton Rouge for the LSU Invitational at the University Club on Feb. 26-28.
Tracing results from this past fall season, those teams, Arkansas and Vanderbilt, who have hosted events at their home course have yielded much success. Arkansas placed third at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark. Similarly, Vanderbilt showed that hosting the field has its advantages as they hoisted the trophy at the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate, in Franklin, Tn. This will be a new experience for some of the young Tiger team as the last time LSU hosted a spring tournament was in 2017.
The following tournament, the Tiger Invitational, hosted by Auburn, will be held on March 15-17 in Opelika, Ala. at the Grand National Golf Course. Mississippi State will hold the following event on March 26-28 at Old Waverly Golf Course in West Point, Miss. The spring portion of the season will conclude with the Shoal Creek Invitational in Alabama on April 5-7.
The postseason schedule will go as follows: SEC Championships on April 21-25 at Sea Island Golf Course in St. Simon’s Island, Ga., NCAA Regionals set to take place May 17-19 at six locations nationally and the NCAA Championship on May 28 through June 2 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ari.