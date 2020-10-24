LSU men’s golf will make the trip north to Nashville, Tennessee for the Vanderbilt Legends Intercollegiate. The 54-hole tournament begins on Sunday and continues through Tuesday and features 13 SEC schools.
This is the men’s second event of the fall. They come off a seventh place finish at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational earlier this month with a 19-over 883 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Juniors Trey Winstead and Garrett Barber led the way, both tied for 16th.
The starters for this week are senior Philip Barbaree, Winstead and Barber, sophomore Connor Gaunt, and freshman Drew Doyle, who’s making his first career start.
The Tigers tee off Sunday morning at 9 a.m. CT for round one at the Vanderbilt legends club while playing alongside Mississippi State and Kentucky.