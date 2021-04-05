Nine strokes off the lead, the No. 23 ranked LSU men's golf squad struggled at the final event of their spring schedule. Freshman Drew Doyle went low, continuing his insurgence this spring.
The Country Club of Birmingham showed that it is not to be overlooked and it will bite. The lowest score from the field on Monday was a 5-under, 66, from Michael Mattiace of North Florida. Two players sit tied for second at 3-under, and Doyle is in a seven-way tie at 1-under for fourth place. The rest of the men’s squad posted above-par scores.
Doyle's’ round on Monday consisted of five birdies and four bogeys. Juniors Michael Sanders and Garrett Barber and freshman Nicholas Arcement signed scorecards of 3-over, 74. Sophomore Connor Gaunt shot a 5-over, 76. Junior Hayden White, playing as individual this week, shot a 9-over, 80.
The LSU men’s squad has fell into a slump this spring and has seemed to throw in the towel. The Tigers will have two rounds to redeem themselves before post-season playoffs begin. Junior Trey Winstead did not travel this week, marking his third consecutive missed tournament. The Tigers will tee off on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.