LSU men’s golf is tied for last place in Vestavia Hills, Alabama after round one of the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate.
Their score of 3-over 283 has them tied with Kentucky for the 13th and final spot and just one spot behind 12th place Texas A&M on the leaderboard through the end of play on Sunday.
The Tigers have three golfers at even par with Garrett Barber, Trey Winstead and Phillip Barbaree all shooting 70 on the day. They are tied with 10 others for 29th place. Near the bottom of the leaderboard is Nicholas Arcement, tied for 57th place with a 3-over 73, and Connor Gaunt, whose 7-over 77 puts him in 69th place, 6 strokes ahead of last place Allen Hamilton of Kentucky.
Georgia leads the team leaderboard with a 15-under 265. The Bulldogs also feature three golfers in the top-10 of the individual leaderboard, led by Trent Phillips in the number one spot with a 8-under 62.
LSU will tee off Monday morning at 9:35 a.m. CT alongside Kentucky for round two.