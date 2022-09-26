The LSU men's tennis team concluded their four-day invitational on Sunday, Sept. 25.
The Tigers played at the Farnsworth Invitational at Princeton against five schools over four days. Head Coach Danny Bryan and Assistant Coach Sebastian Rey prepared the Tigers well for their first debut of the season. The tournament was a great success for the Tigers and showcased Bryan and Rey’s coaching skills.
Starting off strong on day one against host school Princeton, five out of the six singles players won their matches and four out of the five doubles teams were victorious. The following teams won: Julien Penzlin and Chen Dong (8-1),Ben Koch and George Stoupe (8-7), Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic (8-7) and lastly Will Cubitt and Benjamin Ambrosio (8-6).
This was Penzlin, Dong, Stoupe and Latinovic’s first time competing for LSU. Right after doubles six singles matches went on. Hotard was not as successful as the other Tigerslosing to Will Peters (6-3, 7-5). Ronnie Hohmann, Welsh Hotard, Dong, Stoupe, Penzlin and Watson all won their matches.
Day two against Michigan State didn’t start off as well as day one. The Tigers lost all four doubles matches. However, the Tigers redeemed themselves in singles winning eight out of 10 matches. Hohmann breezed through his singles match winning (6-2, 6-4).
Hotard won a close match (7-6, 6-4). Senior, Latinovic easily won (6-2, 6-3).Penzlin, Koch and Watson won in straight sets as well (Penzlin6-2, 7-6), (Koch 6-3,6-3) (Watson 6-3,6-3). Dong and Stoupe both were down after their first sets but turned it around and won in three sets (Dong 4-6, 6-4, 6-1), (Stoupe 4-6, 6-2, 6-4). Junior Ambrossio lost a quick match (6-1, 6-1) and Cubitt lost to a Princeton player with a close first set (7-6, 6-3).
The busiest day for the Tigers was day three, playing against two schools. Starting off the day Hohmann and Stoupe secured the first doubles win against Tulsa (8-1). LSU won six out of seven singles matches against Tulsa. Hohmann continued his winning streak with a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Not long after, Latinovic and Penzlin continued their three day winning streak as well (Latinovic 6-4, 6-3)(Penzlin 6-4, 6-4).
In the second session of day three LSU played against Pennsylvania. The Tigers had little success only winning one out of four doubles matches and two out of nine singles. Watson was the only LSU player from that session to win singles and doubles with his partner Latinovic (6-7, 6-4, 6-1) (8-2).
On the final day of the invitational, LSU won four singles matches and two doubles against Old Dominion, leaving them with an overall record of 34-26. Louisiana natives Watson and Koch won with only losing two games (8-2). Hohmann and Stoupe fought hard to get the victory for LSU (8-7). Hohmann won his last match in straight sets making him the only Tiger to go undefeated with a record of 4-0.
The next time LSU will compete is at the ITA All-American Championships starting Oct. 1 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Starting with the Pre-Qualifier draw on the first and Main Draw on the fifth.