LSU men’s tennis continues their stream of success with a double header sweep over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and the University of New Orleans this past Sunday. The Tigers have improved to an impressive 8-1 record.
No. 34 ranked LSU started the day off along the bayou against the No. 58 ranked Ragin' Cajuns, jumping out to an early lead after securing the doubles point. Newly ranked No. 24 duo Stefan Latinovic and Nick Watson eased through their match, defeating their opponents 6-0.
Pair Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard followed with a victory of their own, taking their match 6-4 and clinching the doubles point to put the Tigers up 1-0 overall. Ronnie Hohmann and George Stoupe rounded out doubles play, but their match went unfinished as they were up 5-4 on the Ragin' Cajuns.
In singles, Latinovic won his second match of the day, making quick work of his opponent in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. No. 30 ranked Hohmann completed his singles match in straight sets as well, winning 6-3, 6-3.
Julien Penzlin brought the overall score to 4-0 for the Tigers as he won his match 6-3, 6-3, which would be the last full match of the meeting between LSU and Louisiana-Lafayette. The remaining three singles matches all went unfinished, giving LSU the win with a 4-0 score.
Following the win against Louisiana-Lafayette, LSU took on the University of New Orleans Privateers. In the first match, Latinovic and Watson completed their second 6-0 victory of the day.
Dong and Hotard followed with a win of their own, securing the doubles point with a 6-3 win. Hohmann and Penzlin paired up for the last doubles match that unfortunately went unfinished.
The Tigers led 1-0 going into singles play as Benjamin Ambrosio took the first singles win in straight sets 6-3, 6-0.
Dong followed Ambrosio with a straight set win of his own, completing his match 6-0, 6-3. Hotard improved LSU’s overall score to 4-0 after a 6-3, 6-4 finish.
After Hotard’s match, the rest of the singles play went unfinished, with Hohmann, Latinovic, and Penzlin all having unfinished matches.
With the two wins over Louisiana-Lafayette and New Orleans, the Tigers improved to 8-1, as well as bumping LSU up to No. 34 in the ITA College rankings as of February 28.
On Thursday, the Tigers will look to improve that ranking as they begin SEC play in College Station and take on Texas A&M on Thursday.