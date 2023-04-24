Tennis is often a physically grueling sport and requires extensive stamina and athleticism.

The best players in the world are often consistent, powerful and talented, but one aspect of tennis often goes unseen to common fans: mentality.

Tennis is a lonely sport. Players often take the court alone, accompanied solely by their own thoughts. Strong mental fortitude is a prerequisite to be a successful tennis player, something many people can never perfect. How a player controls their emotions on the court can determine the outcome of their matches.

Welsh Hotard, a standout player on LSU’s men’s tennis team, has battled through his fair share of close matches. As a player the Tigers rely on constantly, he plays both doubles and singles and is crucial to the team.

“You’re trying to stay as present as possible,” Hotard said. “When you lose one point, you wanna try and stay in the next point and get over it, and obviously sometimes you don’t, which affects a lot of players, including me.”

On the court, players are alone. Every player battles themselves through every point, trying to stay focused. In professional tennis, the game is referred to as a gentlemen’s game, where crowds aren’t allowed to distract players or make noise during play out of respect. In college tennis, the atmosphere is slightly different.

Spectators are allowed to distract and trash talk players in collegiate tennis just like other sports, making matches more difficult for players as they battle their own self-doubts and insults from the crowd. Home fans use this to uplift their players and encourage their team, but at away matches players have to be mentally strong.

“People say stuff to you in the stands, and I think people don’t realize that” Hotard said. “People can say whatever they want. There’s a good amount of trash talk, especially when you are on the road in the SEC.”

Homefield advantage is very prevalent in matches, and although it can be detrimental on the road, back in Baton Rouge it fuels the Tigers in their matches. Feeling the energy of the home crowd can turn a switch in players as they struggle in their matches.

“Having the home crowd, the home courts; it’s a big advantage,” Hotard said. “Having fans up there cheering loudly for you during every point and reassuring you after you lose a point is a massive advantage. I love having a big crowd on my court, and if you can get them involved in the match it’s a big advantage.”

Momentum is one factor players across all sports use to their favor. In basketball, teams that pick-up steam and control the momentum of the game are always the most successful, and the same applies for tennis. Momentum becomes important when losing in a match, and it can drastically change the outcome of games.

Losing the first set can deter a player with weak mental strength, ending the match early. A strong player can use the first set to their advantage, putting the pressure on their opponent by shifting the momentum in their favor. Hotard remarks on his thoughts after losing the first set in a match.

“I’m a competitor. I hate losing. I compete in everything I do, and I want to win,” Hotard said. “Some people get a little complacent after winning the first set, and they lose their focus. For me that leaves a little opening. If I can stay focused in the match and win that second set, the momentum shifts in my favor. If you can have a little five-to-ten minute stretch of playing hard and show the other guy you’re here to play, that’s what I think of.”

While trying to maintain focus in a match battling frustration, players constantly face stress and nerves. Many of Hotard’s matches have gone the full length, playing all the way to a third set tiebreaker. He constantly comes out on top when it matters most, winning against South Carolina, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee in the third set.

“I try to play disciplined in the tiebreakers,” Hotard said. “If I can stay in that zone going into the tiebreaker, it gives you so much momentum that I can carry over that game plan that me and the coaches have figured out, and that definitely helps in tiebreakers.”

Consistency is key in keeping mental sanity while playing, and that is something Hotard tries to implement when in a difficult match. Outside of the physical aspect, strategy and tactics are important for players to be able to win against stronger opponents, and staying true to those plans without getting frustrated can be difficult. Successful tennis players dissect their opponents, playing like it is chess.

“When I’m playing well, I figure out what I do well and try to implement them how I want to win points. If I can figure out a weakness, I try to find it as soon as possible. If you find someone’s weakness, they get more nervous playing. You want to play to your strengths and their weaknesses,” Hotard said.

Although entirely alone on the court, players aren’t completely alone in their battles. Hotard remarks on his teammates and their ability to keep him levelheaded in his matches, as well as the head coach Danny Bryan’s words of encouragement when playing a tough match.

“The energy is super important,” Hotard said when talking about his teammates. “We try to get hyped up for matches, and I think having that, everyone can feed off that energy in those singles matches and increase momentum with that energy. The coaches can feel it as well, saying ‘let’s go let’s go’ and it puts pressure on the other team, and they start panicking.”

As a New Orleans native, Hotard gets an extra boost from playing close to home in Baton Rouge. Being an LSU fan growing up, he feels more of a drive playing on the court in purple and gold.

"LSU’s been a big part of my life and I love it. I like having the pressure [of playing for LSU]. I think it’s a good thing to have pressure on yourself and I love playing for LSU.” Welsh said.

Hotard looks to continue his success on the court physically and mentally, continuing to build his mental strength every match. His success he attributes to his mother and his old coach Walker Sahag.

“My mom especially has driven me a lot, my whole family has. My coach at home has helped me a ton, I still talk to her all the time. My mom is the one specific person I attribute my success to. She moved with me to Dallas when I trained in high school, traveling with me everywhere.”

Mentality is an important aspect in tennis, something many fans don’t realize is so detrimental. Hotard’s strong mentality has kept him in matches and helped him fight for many of his wins, and he and the Tigers will look to find success as they begin qualifications for the NCAA Championships.