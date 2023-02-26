LSU men’s tennis move to 39th in the country in the newest update of college rankings. At 6-1 following Saturday’s win against Southern Mississippi, the Tigers will look to improve their ranking as they move deeper into their season and play more ranked teams.
Singles star Ronnie Hohmann was ranked 30th, although he didn't play against Southern Miss as he returned from ITA challengers play. Hohmann is currently 4-1 on the year with an unfinished match against Georgia and a loss to Tulane.
In doubles, dynamic duo Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic fall to 24th in the country. Previously ranked 22nd, the pair were defeated in their most recent match against Southern Miss and have two unfinished matches on the season.
The Tigers brought their brooms to the first of their three weekend matches, defeating Southern Miss 7-0.
Doubles play was a back-and-forth battle as Chen Dong and Welsh Hotard opened up the day with a 6-3 victory. Pair Watson and Latinovic followed with a 4-6 loss. Tigers George Stoupe and Julien Penzlin rounded out doubles play with a hard fought 7-5 victory to clutch the doubles point.
Latinovic started singles play in the No. 1 spot winning his match 6-1, 6-2. From here forward it was all LSU as Penzlin followed with a win in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2.
Benjamin Ambrosio continued the success with another straight set win, defeating his opponent 6-3, 6-0. Following Ambrosio, Hotard jumped up early on his opponent, winning the first set 6-0, and finished his win off in dramatic fashion as he closed the second set 7-6(7-2).
Dong’s singles match went to a third set 10-point tiebreaker, with Dong dropping the first set 4-6, winning his second set 6-4, and closing out his match 10-6. Stoupe finished the day with the final win of the match, closing out the sweep with a win in straight sets over his opponent, 7-6(7-3), 6-4.
The Tigers weren’t finished with the entertainment after their 7-0 victory though, as they hosted a kid's clinic with some of the LSU players having fun playing tennis with some fans.
LSU will be back in action with a double header against UL-Lafayette and University of New Orleans on Sunday. The Tigers start their SEC play next week as they travel to College Station and take on Texas A&M on Thursday.