The LSU men’s tennis team had an impressive showing at the Cajun Classic tournament.
The Cajun Classic took place in Lafayette and had a total of six teams participating. Julien Penzlin, Will Cubitt, George Stoupe, Ben Koch, Welsh Hotard and Benjamin Ambrosio all competed in singles and doubles. In the Cajun Classic there were a total of three flights.
LSU secured a doubles win and two singles finalists in different flights.
There were two teams in different doubles finals. Ambrosio and Cubitt won flight No. 3 against Faiz Nasyam and Dan Perrson from Tyler Junior College (6-2). In flight No. 2 Koch and Stoupe lost to Alex Bancila and Rafael de Alba from Tulane (1-6).
Junior Ambrosio not only made the doubles finals but also was a singles finalist in flight No. 2. Ambrosio lost a close match (4-6, 5-7) fighting hard against South Alabama player Maxime St-Hilaire.
South Alabama had victories in flight No. 1 and No. 2 against LSU players. Just like his teammate Ambrosio, Stoupe was a finalist at the tournament in singles and doubles, falling to Sebastien Collard in flight No. 1.
LSU ended the tournament with a total of 15 wins from all their players. Both doubles teams had their most successful tournament at the Cajun Classic.
Next up the team will have some of their players competing at the CCB Collegiate Invitational at Samford in Birmingham, Alabama starting Nov. 4. Doubles duo Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic will compete in San Diego, California at the ITA Fall National Championships starting Nov. 2.
“We are ready to lock in for San Diego,” said Watson.