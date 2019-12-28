ATLANTA, Ga. — LSU's offense dominated opposing defenses throughout the season, but senior quarterback Joe Burrow and Co. took their performance to another level in the 2019 Peach Bowl against No. 4 Oklahoma.
The Tigers (14-0) won 63-28 in Saturday's first College Football Playoff Semifinal, securing a spot in the National Championship against No. 3 Clemson (14-0).
Burrow and junior receiver Justin Jefferson had a literal game for the record books, and two connected 14 times for 227 yards and four touchdowns.
LSU set a laundry list of offensive records not only for the Peach Bowl but also for the CFP.
• With 63 points, LSU broke the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (52) and CFP Semifinal (59) record for points scored.
• With 493 net passing yards, LSU broke the CFP Semifinal record set by Florida State in the 2015 Rose Bowl (348).
• The Tiger's seven passing touchdowns set a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (4), New Year's Six (5) and CFP Semifinal (4) records.
• With 692 yards of total offense, LSU breaks the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (661), New Years' Six and CFP Semifinal records for most net yards total offense.
The Tigers 63 points were just three shy of their highest point total of the season which came against Vanderbilt in a 66-38 win in Nashville. The Commodores finished the season 3-9, meanwhile LSU's opponent tonight were the Big 12 Champion Oklahoma Sooners (12-2) who were 48th in the country in points allowed per game this season.
LSU's 692 total yards of offense was again their second highest total on the season behind the 712 yards it amassed in its 58-37 win over Ole Miss.
Burrow also surpassed a number of LSU school records, namely the single game records for most passing touchdowns in a game (seven) and the most total touchdowns in a game (eight), which is also a FBS record for any bowl game. Jefferson set Peach Bowl and CFP Semifinal records for touchdown receptions, receiving yards and catches, but it still isn't enough for Burrow and Jefferson, or any of the Tigers.
"January 13 is the record we're worried about," Burrow said.
"We're not satisfied. We've got one more to go," senior center Lloyd Cushenberry said.
While the players didn't get too caught up in the records, LSU coach Ed Orgeron recognized the greatness he was watching.
"I'll give [Burrow and Jefferson] some credit, but I'm going to enjoy the win tonight," Orgeron said. "Semifinal playoff game against a darn good football team. I don't know how many top ten wins these guys have had this year, I think it's more than anybody in a long time, so I'm going to enjoy this victory."
From the offset, the Tigers were firing on all cylinders on the offensive side of the ball, scoring touchdowns on seven of their eight drives in the first half. And they did it quickly, none of their drives lasted longer than three minutes. The 49 points scored in the first half is a new Peach Bowl, New Year's Six, and CFP Semifinal record.
LSU moves on to the CFP National Championship, where they'll face the winner of the Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal (Ohio State/Clemson) in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
"I mean, we're not done. We still have a lot of work to do, we have one game left," Jefferson said.