LSU clinched a series win over Maine Saturday afternoon, in large part thanks to the heralded powerhouse offense. The Tigers scored 17 runs, with standout performances from Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry who contributed five and three RBIs respectively.
Throughout the day, LSU just continued to plate runs relentlessly, even as Maine would go to score eight runs themselves. Up and down the order, LSU batters attacked Maine pitchers with force and aggressiveness, tallying 17 hits. They also exhibited great plate discipline with six walks and three hit batsmen.
LSU had plenty of contributors. Tre’ Morgan set the table at the top of the order, scoring three runs along with his two neighbors in the lineup, Berry and Dylan Crews. Crews was 3-4 on the day and just a home run short of the cycle. Doughty, hitting from the cleanup spot, contributed a three-run home run in the first inning that set the tone for LSU’s continued offensive success after last night’s 13-1 victory. Brayden Jobert picked up where he left off last night with a three RBI performance. Jack Merrifield joined the action from the nine hole with a two hit, three RBI day in his starting debut at third base. From one to nine, the LSU lineup pummeled Maine pitchers all afternoon.
“I was just sticking to my plan,” Doughty said. “I was trying to get a ball that I can really drive, and he put a pitch that I was able to put a good swing on.”
Johnson’s philosophy throughout the preseason was emphasizing his players to have a strategy at the plate, something that can work consistently to control the type of at-bat a player took in a game where a lot of factors are out of your control. With 45 baserunners through 2 games, without including runners who have reached on errors by Maine’s defense, the Tigers have taken Johnson’s coaching to heart and shined. The first-year head coach is proud of that.
“I think we scored in every inning until the last one, and I think that was a stretch of, going back to last night, 12 in a row,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that before. I think it’s a tribute to the players, good plate discipline, and just more settled into the game, I think, which doesn’t surprise me. It’s a good job. Good results came from some good approaches.”
Jacob Berry started his LSU career with a 1-5 evening with an RBI but showed his tremendous power today by getting his first and second home runs on the board for the season in back-to-back at-bats. The switch-hitting sophomore took both at-bats from the left-handed batter’s box and sent the pitches soaring over the right field wall. The ball just couldn’t stop carrying with each swing.
“I was fired up,” Doughty said. “I actually called both of them, so you can write that down.”
Berry said he didn’t hear of that, because he was at the plate, but understood it as a sign of the confidence his teammates have in him to go play ball.
“It was definitely a great feeling,” Berry said of his home runs. “It’s just been amazing to be out here the last few days, and obviously, that was definitely a plus today.”
Thirty runs in two games is a statement to how good this offense has the potential to be. For players to be having success this early on is a great sign for this team’s progression in the weeks to come.
LSU clinched the series win and will look to go for a sweep tomorrow in a Sunday afternoon game. Johnson has yet to name a starter for the matchup. First pitch will take place at 1 p.m.