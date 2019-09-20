LSU sophomore guard Ed Ingram has been reinstated to the team after charges of sexual assault were dismissed on Friday, University officials confirm.

The sophomore offensive lineman was arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual assault in Dallas County on Aug. 2 2018. Ingram missed preseason camp in 2018 and had since been suspended from the team.

“Our whole team and our LSU family welcomes Ed Ingram back,” said LSU coach Ed Orgeron in a statement. “He is an outstanding football player, an integral part of our football team and family and we are excited to have him back with us.”

Orgeron said he was hearing positive news regarding Ingram's situation during his weekly press conference on Monday and expected to have a final answer on whether Ingram was going to be cleared this week.

Ingram won't play in the Tigers' game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, but he will suit up for LSU's next game against Utah State on Oct. 5.

"He's been through some workouts," Orgeron said. "Obviously, he's been working out on his own. He's going through some acclimatization stuff with helmets and so on, so when he does come back, we'll be able to clear him, and he'll be ready to play."

Ingram last live action in a football game came in 2017, as he played all 13 games of his freshman season in 2017, starting in 12 of them at right guard.