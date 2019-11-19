The LSU basketball team hosted undefeated UMBC on Tuesday night, defeating them 77-50. The Tigers improve to 3-1 on the season heading into the Jamaica Classic this weekend.
LSU started very slow offensively, failing to reach double figures in scoring for the first nine minutes of the game. The Tigers began to heat up following a 15-1 run, taking a 25-17 lead with five minutes left in the first half. LSU extended their lead to 16 following a scoring outburst to close out the first half 39-23.
senior guard Skylar Mays and junior guard Charles Manning Jr. led the way for the Tigers in the first half, with each scoring 9 points. Manning came off the bench and provided the offensive spark that LSU needed to boost the offense in the first half.
LSU was also able to keep turnovers to a minimum, committing just six in the first half. This has become a point of emphasis for the Tigers, as the team led the nation in turnovers per game heading into Tuesday's matchup. LSU’s improvement in that department showed, making the most of its offensive opportunities to jump out to a 21-point lead halfway through the second half.
The Tigers would not look back, extending their lead to 31 with just under three minutes to play. With such a large lead, LSU was able to give their younger players some valuable minutes. Freshman guard James Bishop provided 9 points and 4 assists off the bench. Sophomore forward Courteese Cooper added 4 points and 5 rebounds.
Manning led the way in scoring for the Tigers with a career-high 16 points while shooting 75 percent from the field. He also grabbed three rebounds and recorded a steal.
“Staying in attack mode, trying to get to the rim, and finding my spots is the key,” Manning said. “Getting to my spots and making those shots allowed me to help my team. Adjusting to the new role off the bench isn’t really a big deal to me as long as I’m helping my team win.”
Sophomore forward Darius Days had another big game, recording his second straight double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Freshamn forward Trendon Watford chipped in as well for LSU, scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.
“Everyone got going tonight,” Days said. “We were able to move the ball and find the open man. It was simple, but we make it more difficult with the turnovers like the last few games.”
Although LSU would finish with 15 turnovers, it is their lowest total in any game this season.
“I thought we made progress,” Wade said. “We handled the ball a little bit better. We are not where we need to be, but we are not where we were either.”
The Tigers travel to Montego Bay this weekend for the Jamaica Classic. They are set to take on No. 15 Utah State and Rhode Island.
“It’s like a dream watching them play offense,” Wade said of Utah State. “The way they move the ball, the way they cut, the way they share the ball - they always find the open man. They’re a team that can go to the Final Four. They’re that good. It’s going to be a big test for us on a neutral court.”