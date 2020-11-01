Halloween afternoon was not very kind to the Tiger faithful, as Auburn had their way with LSU in their annual Clash of the Tigers, obliterating LSU in blowout fashion, 48-11.
Despite the monumental, heartbreaking loss on The Plains, LSU football was still granted one positive from Saturday’s disaster: Sage Ryan.
Ryan, who is the top-ranked safety prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle, announced his pledge to LSU.
The five-star safety is the N0. 62-ranked prospect in the country, and No. 2-ranked prospect from the state of Louisiana. Ryan, who is from Lafayette Christian Academy, joins fellow safety commits Khari Gee from Georgia and Matthew Langlois of Catholic of Pointe Coupee in Louisiana.
The Lafayette native was torn between the Tigers and the Tide, but the opportunity to stay close to home made all the difference in his decision. Keeping Ryan in-state and away from the Tide makes this get even bigger for Ed Orgeron and company.
Wit his pledge to the Tigers, Ryan will be following in his family's footsteps. Ryan's uncle, Trev Faulk, is a former LSU linebacker, along with his cousin Kevin Fulk, who is currently on the Tigers' staff as then running backs coach.
"I chose family and at the end of the day. I thought that was the best decision for me," Ryan said during his announcement.
In his junior campaign at Lafayette Christian Academy, Ryan was a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the football. Ryan closed out his season with just under 1,000 yards on the ground and receiving, to go along with 15 touchdowns. In addition, Ryan returned a trio of punts and kickoffs for touchdowns. Defensively, Ryan got a pair of picks and a fumble recovery.
Just three days prior during his Coach's Show on Wednesday Oct. 27, Coach Orgeron stressed the fact that the Tigers needed help in the secondary and they got just that.
“There is a deficit,” Orgeron said. “I think we need to recruit more safeties in our program. I’m gonna solve that problem by getting more junior college transfers or in recruiting.”
LSU’s 2021 recruiting class now features 20 commits, five of which are from Louisiana. Ryan’s commitment strengthens the Tigers No.6-ranked recruiting class.
LSU remains in the running for five-stars Korey Foreman, Tristan Leigh and Mason Smith, as well as four-star receiver Brian Thomas. Time will tell if Ryan’s decision will have a positive influence on other top-ranked recruits.