On Monday, shortly after LSU’s regional championship win over Oregon State, it was announced that the University of Georgia finalized a deal to make LSU pitching coach, Wes Johnson, its next head coach.
Johnson joined the LSU staff in 2022 after leaving his pitching coach position with the Minnesota Twins.
Johnson will finish the season at LSU for the remainder of their postseason run. According to Jay Johnson, the deal has been done for five days.
“I love him like a brother,” Jay Johnson said. “I can’t imagine only spending 11 months with somebody and connecting in a way that we have.”
The LSU players understand the impact he has had on their program and other programs he has coached at. Multiple players expressed that they are glad he gets to show is wisdom of the game at a head coaching role.
“There’s multiple pitchers who he’s helped propel forward,” Hayden Travinski said. “I couldn’t be happier for him.”
Aside from his role at LSU, Johnson has had several other pitching coaching jobs at the college level. He coached at the University of Central Arkansas and Dallas Baptist University before getting hired at Mississippi State in 2016.
He spent one season in Starkville before getting a job in his home state at the University of Arkansas. He spent two seasons in Fayetteville before taking a job with the Twins.
The Tigers will take the field at Alex Box Stadium for their Super Regional matchup against the winner of the Lexington Regional between Kentucky and Indiana. The Super Regional will begin on Friday.