What were perceived to be rumors have been shut down, the deal is done. Coach Ed Orgeron’s career with LSU Football after the conclusion of this season is finished. As for the Tigers’ 2021 season, details have yet to be set-in-stone as the Tigers take on the back-half of their schedule with heavy hearts.

Even though the remaining five games of the season are what the players need to focus on, many haven't shied away from touching on the impact that Orgeron had on them.

"At the end of the day, I'm gonna forever be grateful for the opportunity coach (Ed) Orgeron gave me to be able to play at this great university," Clark told the media on Tuesday.

"I appreciate Coach O for everything he has done for me," wide receiver Jaray Jenkins said. “It was a couple more [schools], but LSU was leading the pack out of all of ‘em.”

The infamous motto that brewed around Orgeron and company, block out the noise, is exactly what the Tigers are going to need to process if they have any hopes of continuing to turn their season around.

“One day at a time, one game at a time,” Tiger linebacker Damone Clark said in regards to the remainder of the season.

“We’re handling it the same,” Logan added.

Logan went on to emphasize the importance of eliminating the outside distractions as they continue to stay in-tune with their game plans and to simply just have fun on the field.

All-and-all, despite the recent news, this is a team who has more than enough skill to put together a good end of the season. Coming off their biggest win where they saw complimentary plays on both sides of the ball, LSU’s ability to establish strong run game, behind good offensive line play, is crucial if they’re going to be able to keep up with the high-powered offense of Ole Miss.

“Stay humble, and believe in the process. Things are going to get ugly before they get better. We’re at a great program,” veteran defensive lineman Logan emphasized. “And this program is not going to die down. I just feel like we’re going to be okay. Through everything, LSU is still a dominant program. We’re still great. We’re still going to go to bowl games and championships, and do everything that everyone expects us to do.