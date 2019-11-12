Senior quarterback Joe Burrow and junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire were named co-Southeastern Offensive Players of the Week following the Tigers 46-41 win over No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Senior defensive end Rashard Lawrence was also honored with the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week.
Burrow and Edwards-Helaire shared SEC Offensive Players of the Week honors as they combined for six touchdowns. Burrow finished with 457 total yards and Edwards-Helaire total 180 scrimmage yards. Edwards-Helaire had touchdown runs of five and seven yards in the fourth quarter sealing the victory for LSU. Burrow threw for 393 yards, the second-most all-time against Alabama and added three touchdowns, the first LSU quarterback to do so since 2007. Burrow has won the award five times now this season.
Burrow was also awarded the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week and the Maxwell Award Player of the Week. This is the second time Burrow has received both awards, the previous time for his efforts in the Tigers 45-38 win over No. 9 Texas.
Lawrence was awarded the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week for his contributions in the Tigers win over Alabama. Lawrence tallied four total tackles, two batted down passes and combined with junior linebacker Patrick Queen for LSU's only sack of the game. Lawrence now has 11 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble in six games.