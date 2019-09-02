LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Tigers' 55-3 win over Georgia Southern.
#SECFB Co-Offensive Player of the Week: @joe_burrow10Full list » https://t.co/JeC6LmNbYO pic.twitter.com/j5Wp1bc49B— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 2, 2019
In the victory, Burrow's five touchdown passes tied LSU's single-game passing record set by former LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger. Burrow also went 23-of-27 passing for 278 yards to go along with five touchdowns.
This is the third SEC player of the week honor in Burrow's career. He shared the honor with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who went 26-of-31 with 321 yards in the Tide's win over Duke.
Burrow and the Tigers will travel to Austin next weekend to face quarterback Sam Ehlinger and the tenth-ranked Texas Longhorns.