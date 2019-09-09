LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow was named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in two weeks.

Burrow completed 31-of-39 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns against Texas on Saturday. Burrow's 471 yards were the second most in school history, and he became the first quarterback to throw for 400 yards since Rohan Davey did it in the 2001 Sugar Bowl against Illinois.

Under LSU's new offense, Burrow is tied for the nation's lead in passing touchdowns with nine and is fourth in the country with 749 yards, which leads the SEC. Against Texas Burrow threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, including a 61-yard touchdown to junior receiver on third-and-17 with just over two minutes to go that sealed LSU's victory.

Freshman kicker Cade York was also crucial for Tigers in the win. York finished 3-for-3 and converted all five of his extra point attempts. The Texas native is now 5-for-5 on the season and has a long of 48 yards.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said York dealt with an injury leading up to the game and hadn't kicked all week.

"We asked him all week, [trainer Jack Marucci] got him better, [Coach Greg McMahon] did a great job, he came in and did a phenomenal job of kicking," Orgeron said.