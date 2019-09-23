LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season for his performance in the Tigers SEC opener at Vanderbilt.
#SECFB Offensive Player of the Week: @joe_burrow10Full list » https://t.co/EvXxHg3DbW pic.twitter.com/kduocSgiz1— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 23, 2019
Burrow threw for an LSU record six touchdowns leading the Tigers to a 66-38 victory in Nashville. The 66 points is a school record for the most points scored in regulation in a SEC game, only behind last season's 7OT game against Texas A&M.
Burrow also threw for 398 yards, setting another LSU record with the most consecutive games with at least 350 passing yards (three games).
Burrow extended his school record of consecutive games with at least 20 completions to seven games.
Burrow is only the third quarterback in LSU history to earn SEC Offensive Player of the Week three times in a season and the first to do it since JaMarcus Russell accomplished the feat in 2006.
After Saturday's performance, the Tigers are now leading the nation in scoring at 57.8 points per game, the most scored by an SEC team through the first four games of the season.
LSU has a bye for Week 5 but will return to Tiger Stadium on Oct. 5 to take on the Utah State Aggies at 11 a.m.