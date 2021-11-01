LSU fifth-year senior quarterback Myles Brennan has entered the transfer portal, Ed Orgeron confirmed Monday afternoon.
"[Brennan] just met with me. Teary-eyed," Orgeron said. "Felt he had to find a place where he could go one year and start. He won't play this year. He's not ready. I wished him the best."
Brennan has not appeared in a game this season after reportedly breaking his arm on a fishing trip. He started three games for the Tigers in 2020 before an oblique injury knocked him out for the season.
Prior to Orgeron making the announcement on Monday, he was anticipating that the 6 foot 4 inch quarter from Long Beach, Mississippi would be part of the active roster for their matchup against the No.3 ranked Alabama this weekend.
"He was throwing the other day. I don't expect him back next week," Orgeron said last week. "I have not talked to him. [Director of sports medicine] Beau [Lowery] hasn't said anything about him practicing. I don't think he's ready to practice right now and I don't expect him back next week."
Brennan enrolled at LSU for the 2017-2018 season. He appeared in 20 games for the Tigers, totaling 1,712 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.
In his 2020 campaign, Brennan was named the starter under center, the Tigers went 1-2 through their first three games; beating Vanderbilt and falling to Mississippi State and Missouri. He threw for 1,112 yards for 11 touchdowns and coughed up three interceptions. In the loss against Missouri, Brennan suffered a season-ending oblique injury, sidelining him the remainder of the season.
While a study behind Heisman-winning quarterback, Joe Burrow, in 2019 Brennan completed more than 50% of his 40 pass attempts. In that championship season he tallied one touchdown and one interception. Brennan's only post-season experience came late in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl against Oklahoma. The Purple and Gold routed the Sooners 63-28, Brennan completed all three of his attempts in this game.
In the 2018 season Brennan was injured and only appeared once, in a 42-10 victory over Rice. While a true freshman in 2017 he was positioned as the backup to Danny Etling and threw for 182 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions.
Sophomore QB Max Johnson has had a solid season for LSU, despite an overall disappointing season. Four-star freshman Garrett Nussmeier and five-star recruit Walker Howard are set to take over the starting job for the future.
Brennan will have one year of eligibility remaining due to the free year of eligibility the NCAA granted players during the pandemic year of 2020.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.