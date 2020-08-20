Under the most recent Heisman odds released by PFF, LSU quarterback Myles Brennan comes in tied with Miami quarterback, D'Eriq King, for the third-highest Heisman odds. Quarterback's Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma) come in with the top-two spots.
Brennan's Heisman odds have benefited due to the cancelations by the PAC-12 and Big Ten, but that in no way takes away from the talent that Brennan is possessed with as he is equipped with all the necessary tools to run a successful offense.
After being overshadowed by a duo of transfer quarterbacks in Danny Etling and Joe Burrow, the junior Mississippi native has patiently waited his turn to make a name for himself.