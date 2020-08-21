10-5-2019 LSU V Utah State

LSU sophomore quarterback Myles Brennan (15) carries the ball against Utah State at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

 Aurianna Cordero

Under the most recent Heisman odds released by PFF, LSU quarterback Myles Brennan comes in tied with Miami quarterback, D'Eriq King, for the third-highest Heisman odds. Quarterback's Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma) come in with the top-two spots.

Brennan's Heisman odds have benefited due to the cancelations by the PAC-12 and Big Ten, but that in no way takes away from the talent that Brennan is possessed with as he is equipped with all the necessary tools to run a successful offense.

After being overshadowed by a duo of transfer quarterbacks in Danny Etling and Joe Burrow, the junior Mississippi native has patiently waited his turn to make a name for himself. 

Load comments