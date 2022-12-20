LSU is the No.1 team in the country in the 2023 Collegiate Baseball newspaper preseason poll that was released Tuesday.
LSU has not been ranked as the No.1 ranked team in a preseason poll since 2019. It is also the 11th time in the last 12 years that the Tigers have been ranked in the top 10 in a preseason poll.
The Tigers return six out of its nine position players from last season, including junior centerfielder Dylan Crews, who is the reigning 2022 SEC Co-Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American last season.
The Tigers also have the most Collegiate Baseball 2023 First-Team All-Americans with three: Crews, Air Force transfer junior utility player Paul Skenes, and sophomore third baseman/designated hitter Tommy White.
Junior first baseman Tre Morgan was voted as a Second-Team All-American as well.
LSU was one of 12 SEC teams that appeared in the Collegiate Baseball 2023 preseason Top 50, the most out of any conference.
The Tigers are in the preseason Top 10 along with No. 2 Florida, No. 4 Texas A&M, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 7 Arkansas and No. 9 Vanderbilt.
The other SEC teams ranked in the preseason Top 50 are No. 22 Mississippi State, No. 24 Ole Miss, No. 37 Auburn, No. 39 Georgia, No. 47 South Carolina and No. 49 Alabama.
Twenty-eight out of 56 games scheduled this season will have the Tigers compete against teams ranked in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll. The first game against a team ranked in Collegiate Baseball’s Preseason Top 50 will be against No.25 Texas on Feb. 28 in Austin, Texas.