The AP announced its season-opening college football rankings Monday with LSU coming in at No. 5.
The Tigers are ranked third-highest out of the six SEC teams in the top 25, behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama but ahead of No. 12 Tennessee, No. 22 Ole Miss and No. 23 Texas A&M.
LSU’s week one opponent, Florida State, also cracked the top ten at No. 8. The Tigers will face FSU on Sep. 3 in Orlando.
LSU’s ranking is an improvement after finishing last season ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll following a 10-4 season that culminated with an appearance in the SEC Championship and a Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue.
The Tigers' spot is their highest preseason AP ranking since 2016, also at No. 5.
Below are the full rankings:
Georgia (60 first-place votes)
Michigan (2)
Ohio State (1)
Alabama
LSU
USC
Penn State
Florida State
Clemson
Washington
Texas
Tennessee
Notre Dame
Utah
Oregon
Kansas State
TCU
Oregon State
Wisconsin
Oklahoma
North Carolina
Ole Miss
Texas A&M
Tulane
Iowa