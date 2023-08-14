LSU Spring Game

The AP announced its season-opening college football rankings Monday with LSU coming in at No. 5.

The Tigers are ranked third-highest out of the six SEC teams in the top 25, behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama but ahead of No. 12 Tennessee, No. 22 Ole Miss and No. 23 Texas A&M.

LSU’s week one opponent, Florida State, also cracked the top ten at No. 8. The Tigers will face FSU on Sep. 3 in Orlando.

LSU’s ranking is an improvement after finishing last season ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll following a 10-4 season that culminated with an appearance in the SEC Championship and a Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue.

The Tigers' spot is their highest preseason AP ranking since 2016, also at No. 5.

Below are the full rankings:

  1. Georgia (60 first-place votes)

  2. Michigan (2)

  3. Ohio State (1)

  4. Alabama

  5. LSU 

  6. USC

  7. Penn State

  8. Florida State

  9. Clemson 

  10. Washington

  11. Texas

  12. Tennessee

  13. Notre Dame

  14. Utah

  15. Oregon

  16. Kansas State

  17. TCU

  18. Oregon State

  19. Wisconsin

  20. Oklahoma

  21. North Carolina

  22. Ole Miss

  23. Texas A&M

  24. Tulane

  25. Iowa

