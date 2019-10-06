LSU and Florida will play another top-10, primetime game in Tiger Stadium.
After a 42-6 win over Utah State, LSU (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) remained ranked No. 5 in the AP poll and No. 6 in the Coaches poll, and Florida (6-0, 3-0 SEC) moved up to No. 7 in both the AP poll and Coaches poll after defeating Auburn, who was ranked in the top 10 going into the game.
LSU and Florida have played four games when both were ranked in the top 10 since 2006. The two teams split with Florida winning in 2006 and 2009, while LSU won in 2007 and 2015.
The latter three games were all night games in Tiger Stadium. This Saturday's game kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
AP Top 10
- No. 1 Alabama
- No. 2 Clemson
- tied-No. 3 Georgia
- tied-No. 3 Ohio State
- No. 5 LSU
- No. 6 Oklahoma
- No. 7 Florida
- No. 8 Wisconsin
- No. 9 Notre Dame
- No. 10 Penn State