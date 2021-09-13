During the “Tell The Truth Monday” press conference following Saturday’s win against McNeese State, Coach Ed Orgeron stated that former 5-star and projected starting running back John Emery Jr. has been ruled academically unavailable for the entire 2021 season. However, Orgeron hinted that this may not be permanent, “Things could change "If they do change, we'll play him. Could they change? Yea, but that's out of my control."
Despite how bleak things seem on the outside, John Emery has hired an attorney who seems to be confident that the LSU running back will be reinstated. Don Jackson, Emery’s attorney, said to the Advocate their plan is to get a waiver for the academic issues due to extenuating circumstances.
Those extenuating circumstances being that within the last year and a half John Emery Jr. has lost his grandmother to cancer, had multiple family members contract COVID-19, and of course had to transition to online only school due to the pandemic. If you ask almost any student, the transition to online school by itself was extremely strenuous.
Before the situation in question, Emery was reportedly an honors student. Don Jackson also told the Advocate that the NCAA was aware of this when they denied LSU’s initial request for an academic waiver. However, Jackson says that their plan is to submit “new information” that will continue to help John Emery Jr.’s case to be reinstated.
We have seen the NCAA add plenty of policies to account for the problems that have arisen in the last 18 months, such as an extra year of eligibility, so it would seem to not be extremely out of question to assume that they could do the same for academic differences. The NCAA, however, has not always been known as the most fair organization so it is hard to read how they approach the situation.
On the NCAA’s own website, under compliance, we are able to find situations in which waivers have been awarded in the past. They have circumstances for Personal Hardships, defined by themselves as “Death of an immediate family or team member, diagnosis of terminal illness or
hospitalization of immediate family or team member, victims of inappropriate sexual behavior, inpatient hospitalization, or catastrophic events. As far as we know, Emery’s situation seems to check at least three of these boxes. It is unclear through their own criteria, why LSU’s appeal was denied, especially if John Emery Jr. was an honor roll student beforehand.
Emery accounted for 451 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage last year. He was set to have a larger role in the offense this year.
Should his ineligibility stand, this would come as a huge blow to an offense whose biggest critique after two games has been the running game. Through two games, including one against an FCS defense, the LSU running backs are averaging less than three yards per carry.
The bright side of this situation, Orgeron also stated in the initial press conference that former 4-star recruit Tre Bradford is expected to be back and eligible for this week’s matchup against Central Michigan. Bradford had transferred to Oklahoma during the spring, but left and has come back to LSU.