Former five-star and projected starting running back John Emery Jr. has been ruled academically unavailable for the entire 2021 season, Ed Orgeron said in a Monday press conference.
However, Orgeron hinted that this may not be permanent.
“Things could change," he said. "If they do change, we'll play him. Could they change? Yeah, but that's out of my control."
Emery accounted for 451 yards and 3 touchdowns from scrimmage last year.
This comes as a huge blow to an offense whose biggest critique after two games has been the running game. Through two games, including one against an FCS defense, the LSU running backs are averaging fewer than three yards per carry.
On the bright side of this situation, Orgeron also stated that former four-star recruit Tre Bradford is expected to be back and eligible for this week’s matchup against Central Michigan. Bradford had transferred to Oklahoma during the spring, but left and has come back to LSU.