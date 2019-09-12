LSU senior wide receiver Dee Anderson is suspended from the football team for the rest of the season, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in his post-practice press conference on Thursday.
Anderson was suspended indefinitely for "conditioning issues" during fall camp.
He appeared in 19 during his LSU career, totaling 392 yards and one touchdown.
Other important things from Orgeron's press conference
LSU (2-0) is expected to win big against Northwestern State this weekend, but the Tigers aren't likely to change much of what they did against Texas last week.
Three starters on the defensive line will be out with minor injuries. Orgeron confirmed Thursday that linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson will be out against Northwestern, joining defensive linemen Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan, both of which Orgeron said on Monday wouldn't play.
"He's very doubtful," Orgeron said. "Hasn't practices all week. I don't think he's going to play."
On the offensive side, Orgeron will senior quarterback Joe Burrow, but hopes that redshirt sophomore Myles Brennan will get a good number of snaps.
“We’re going to start Joe [Burrow] off and see what happens," Orgeron said. "If something happens, we will put Myles in to take most of the snaps. If there’s a chance to get Peter [Parrish] in we’ll consider it.”