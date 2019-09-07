AUSTIN, Texas — Terrace Marshall is having fun with this offense.
The new offense LSU promised to deliver in the new season was supposed to spread the ball around to different wide outs and all them to make plays in space. Marshall and his fellow starting receivers are reaping the benefits of that.
"It feels amazing," Marshall said. "We've been working hard all summer, working hard for times like this and I'm just glad we have a chance to showcase it."
In 13 games of his freshman season, the sophomore wide receiver had 12 catches for 192 yards and no touchdowns. In two games of his sophomore season, Marshall currently has two catches for 154 yards and four touchdowns.
All three of LSU’s starting wideouts had over 100 yards receiving in LSU's 45-38 win over Texas Saturday night — Justin Jefferson (163), Ja'Marr Chase (147) and Marshall (123). Jefferson also had three touchdowns and Marshall had one of his own.
All three receivers created nightmares for the Texas secondary. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he was hoping to create mismatches with them and find ways to further exploit those mismatches. That's exactly what they did.
LSU has glimpses of that type of production last season and in the 2019 opener against Georgia Southern, but the receivers truly broke out against Texas — especially Marshall and Chase, who didn't provide as much production as Jefferson in 2018.
"You look at Marshall and Chase — Marshall was the No. 1 receiver in the country, Ja'Marr Chase was the No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana coming back," Orgeron said. "So we knew they were good players. But you know, I'm so proud of this offense. We were able to give them the ball in space and let them make plays."
Saturday was the first game in LSU history that three receivers all had over 100 yards. Last time LSU had just receivers with 100 yards in a game was Travin Dural (124) and Malachi Dupre (120) against Miss State in 2014.
Jefferson even said that his brother Jordan, who was an LSU quarterback from 2008-11, said he wished they had thrown the ball like this when he was at LSU.
Orgeron has said all offseason that this is the offense he's always wanted to run and the Tigers have those players to make that offense run smoothly and efficiently. Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Joe Brady call the plays, but Orgeron emphasizes that its quarterback Joe Burrow and the receiving corps that make the offense what it is.
"It felt great to show the world that the Joe Brady hype wasn't just hype," Marshall said. "It was actually what it says. It's great to go out there and show the world what we've got.