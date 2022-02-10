The SEC announced earlier today that it brought in $777.8 million of total revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Despite still being in a pandemic, they made a huge jump from last year's $657.7 million, which was also higher than the previous year.
NEWS | @SEC announces $777.8 million of total revenue, divided among its 14 universities for 2020-21 fiscal year (ending Aug 31, 2021). The distribution, excluding bowl revenue retained by schools for bowl expenses, averaged slightly over $54.6 million per school. pic.twitter.com/eqMXMJSAuj— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 10, 2022
Each school in the SEC receives equal shares, which will amount to $54.6 million being distributed in total.
The SEC gave schools a boost of $23 million last year to help with COVID-19 losses. That number is not included in this amount.
"The commitment of the SEC's 14 universities to provide an impactful and lasting student-athlete experience is enhanced exponentially by the substantial revenue distributed through the Southeastern Conference," said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. "As a direct result of this distribution, SEC universities provide their student-athletes exceptional instruction, training, equipment, academic counseling, medical care, mental health and wellness support and life-skill development that is unmatched in intercollegiate athletics."
This number does not include the additional $23M the league distributed to its schools last year to mitigate COVID-impacted financial losses.In all, SEC schools got about $77 million in distribution last year.Only 53 FBS schools have a *total* athletic budget of $77 million.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 10, 2022
LSU students have been outspoken in their wishes for improvements to their campus. This could be a step in the right direction.
"Past examples of the impact of this revenue have included assistance in construction and renovation of academic facilities, financial support of academic scholarships, funding of academic programs and direct transfers of funds to support academic budgets," Sankey says.
