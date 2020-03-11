LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media on Tuesday night and announced that redshirt freshman quarterback Peter Parrish has been indefinitely suspended from the football team for a violation of team rules.
Orgeron didn’t provide many specifics on Parrish’s suspension, however, he did say the former four-star recruit from Phenix City, Alabama has been away from the team for a while now. His timetable for return currently remains up in the air.
Parrish didn’t see any live game action in 2019 behind Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan, but he was expected to compete for the backup role in 2020 along with incoming freshman TJ Finley out of Ponchatoula and Max Johnson out of Georgia.
“It’s going to take them some time,” Orgeron said on his two freshman QBs. “Myles [Brennan] has a big jump on them right now, which is good. That’s what you want your first-team quarterback to do. But, I think eventually, one of those guys is going to push him.”
If anyone can push Brennan, it would probably be Parrish. But, time will tell regarding his situation, as the defending champs complete their first few spring practices in Baton Rouge.