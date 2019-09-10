LSU men's basketball's Southeastern Conference title defense will begin on Saturday, Jan. 4, as the SEC announced the finalized schedule on Tuesday.
Coach Will Wade and the Tigers opened the SEC season on the road at Tennessee before playing nine home conference games. The first home SEC game will be against Arkansas on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m.
According to an LSU press release, the Tigers will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pete Maravich breaking the NCAA career scoring record on Saturday, Feb. 1 against Ole Miss, which he broke the scoring record against.
LSU will retire the jersey of Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf in halftime ceremonies against Texas A&M on Saturday Feb. 29. Abdul-Rauf, formally known as Chris Jackson, played two years for the Tigers (1988-90), setting an NCAA freshman scoring record of 30.2 points a game during the 1988-89 season. He was named SEC Player of the Year in both seasons.
LSU’s other league home games include games against Florida (Jan. 21), Alabama (Jan. 29), Missouri (Feb. 11), Kentucky (Feb. 18) and Georgia (March 7).
LSU will play Alabama, Arkansas, Texas A&M Ole Miss and Florida both home and away, while traveling to face Vanderbilt (Feb. 5), Auburn (Feb. 8) and South Carolina (Feb. 22).
Full Schedule:
NOVEMBER
- Friday, 8, Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, 13, at VCU, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
- Saturday, 16, Nicholls, TBA
- Tuesday, 19, Maryland-Baltimore County, 7 p.m.
- Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic Montego Bay, Jamaica – Montego Bay Convention Centre
- Friday, 22, Utah State, TBA (CBSSN)
- Sunday, 24, Rhode Island, TBA (CBSSN)
- Friday, 29, Missouri State, 7 p.m.
DECEMBER
- Tuesday, 3, UNO, 7 p.m.
- Sunday, 8, Northwestern State, 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, 18, East Tennessee State, 7 p.m.
- Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, Los Angeles, California – Staples Center
- Saturday, 21/Southern Cal/8 p.m.
- Sunday, 29, Liberty, 2 p.m.
JANUARY
- Saturday, 4, at Tennessee, 11 a.m. (ESPN2/U)
- Wednesday, 8, Arkansas, 8 p.m. (ESPN2/U)
- Saturday, 11, Mississippi State, 7 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)
- Tuesday, 14, at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. (SECN)
- Saturday, 18, at Ole Miss,7 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)
- Tuesday, 21, Florida, 6 p.m. (ESPN/2/U/SECN)
- Saturday, 2, at Texas, TBA (ESPN Networks)
- Wednesday, 29, Alabama, 6 p.m. (ESPN2/U)
FEBRUARY
- Saturday, 1, Ole Miss, 11 a.m. (ESPN/2/U)
- Wednesday, 5, at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m. (SECN)
- Saturday, 8, at Auburn, 11 a.m. (ESPN/2/U)
- Tuesday, 11, Missouri, 8 p.m. (SECN)
- Saturday, 15, at Alabama, 3 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)
- Tuesday, 18, Kentucky, 8 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)
- Saturday, 22, at South Carolina, 7 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)
- Wednesday, 26, at Florida, 8 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)
- Saturday, 29,Texas A&M, 11 a.m. (ESPN/2/U)
MARCH
- Wednesday, 4, at Arkansas, 6 p.m. (SECN)
- Saturday, 7, Georgia, 1 p.m. (ESPN/2/U)
- Weds.-Sat., 11-15, SEC Tournament, Nashville, TBA (SECN/ESPN)