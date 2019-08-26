LSU released its first depth chart of the season prior to its opener against Georgia Southern on Aug. 31.

The most notable position battle from camp was at inside linebacker between juniors Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen. LSU coach Ed Orgeron says the final decision on who starts will come at game time on Saturday.

LSU's starter at left guard is still undecided as well. Junior Adrian Magee took most of the first team reps in fall camp, but sophomore Chasen Hines is also in consideration for the starting spot.

The depth chart lists junior Thaddeus Moss as the starter at tight end, but Orgeron said he views Moss and senior Stephen Sullivan as co-starters.

"Thaddeus can block. He's big and physical," Orgeron said. "He's catching the ball and is very mature. He and Joe will have a tremendous combination. He's made some tremendous catches and has great hands.

"Stephen is a difference-maker, obviously not the biggest blocker like Thaddeus would be, but he can stretch the field. We can flex him out and do a lot of things with him, and Stephen has proven to us he can make big plays in big games."

One other noticeable decision on the depth chart is senior defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko listed as a backup at defensive while junior Glen Logan is tabbed as the starter opposite of senior defensive end Rashard Lawrence. Fehoko started six games as nose tackle last season before suffering a bicep injury and missing the last four games of the season.

However, with the shift more toward a four-man front, Fehoko is likely to have a heavy impact up front. Sophomore Tyler Shelvin and freshman Siaki Ika hold down the rotation at nose tackle this season.

Full Depth Chart: