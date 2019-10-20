After a 36-13 win over Mississippi State, LSU (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) remained at No. 2 in the AP poll and No. 3 in the Coaches poll.
Alabama (7-0, 4-0 SEC) still remains No. 1 in both polls, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwent ankle surgery on Sunday. Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain against Tennessee, but he's expected to recover in time for LSU and Alabama's game on Nov. 9.
LSU still has one more game remaining before getting a shot at Alabama, however. No. 9 Auburn (6-1, 3-1 SEC) travels to Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
It's the third top 10 matchup LSU will have played so far this season, and Auburn hasn't won in Tiger Stadium since 1999.
AP top 10
- Alabama
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Florida
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Georgia