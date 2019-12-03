The LSU Tigers (12-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) held the No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night and the rest of the Top-4 remained put in their positions from last week.
No. 5 Alabama was knocked out of playoff contention after losing to Auburn in the Iron Bowl 48-45, marking the first time in CFP history the Crimson Tide will not be in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, both Utah and Oklahoma won their games last week, moving them up one spot each to No.'s 5 and 6 respectively. The Committee will have a tough decision to make if LSU, Utah and Oklahoma win their conference titles, as the LSU win will knock Georgia out and create an open No. 4 spot in the final rankings. Baylor also came away with a win, moving them up to No. 7. The Bears play Oklahoma in the Big XII Championship, and with a win over the Sooners could cause even more chaos with an LSU and Utah victory.
Another game that could shake up the Top-4 is the B1G 10 Championship between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 8 Wisconsin. While Ohio State more than likely gets in even with a loss, where the committee decides to place them could be interesting. It's possible they would drop to the No. 4 spot, and with an LSU win would force the Tigers to play the Buckeyes in the semifinal.
The ESPN Allstate Playoff Predictor projects LSU with an 92 percent chance to make the playoff, essentially making them a lock. They will face the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship on Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. in Atlanta.
Top 10
1. Ohio State (12-0)
2. LSU (12-0)
3. Clemson (12-0)
4. Georgia (11-1)
5. Utah (11-1)
6. Oklahoma (11-1)
7. Baylor (11-1)
8. Wisconsin (10-2)
9. Florida (10-2)
10. Penn State (10-2)