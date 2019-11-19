LSU Mississippi Football

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) avoids Mississippi linebacker Jacquez Jones (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

 Thomas Graning

After an 58-37 win over the Ole Miss Rebels, the LSU Tigers held their No. 1 position in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, while No.'s 2-7 remained the same from last week.

No. 5 Alabama kept their position despite quarterback Tua Tagovailoa going down with a season-ending hip injury in the Crimson Tide's 38-7 win over Mississippi State.

No. 8 Penn State and No. 9 Oklahoma each moved up one spot after No. 10 Minnesota's 23-19 loss to No. 17 Iowa.

LSU's final two games in the regular season will both be in Tiger Stadium as the Tigers take on Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 Southeastern Conference) Nov. 23 and the Texas A&M Aggies (7-3, 4-2 SEC) on Nov. 30. 

With a win against Arkansas, LSU would clinch the SEC West division and face the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship on Dec. 7 in Atlanta.

Top 10

1. LSU (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Clemson (11-0)

4. Georgia (9-1)

5. Alabama (9-1)

6. Oregon (9-1)

7. Utah (9-1)

8. Penn State (9-1)

9. Oklahoma (9-1)

10. Minnesota (9-1)

