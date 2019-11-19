After an 58-37 win over the Ole Miss Rebels, the LSU Tigers held their No. 1 position in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, while No.'s 2-7 remained the same from last week.
No. 5 Alabama kept their position despite quarterback Tua Tagovailoa going down with a season-ending hip injury in the Crimson Tide's 38-7 win over Mississippi State.
No. 8 Penn State and No. 9 Oklahoma each moved up one spot after No. 10 Minnesota's 23-19 loss to No. 17 Iowa.
LSU's final two games in the regular season will both be in Tiger Stadium as the Tigers take on Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 Southeastern Conference) Nov. 23 and the Texas A&M Aggies (7-3, 4-2 SEC) on Nov. 30.
With a win against Arkansas, LSU would clinch the SEC West division and face the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship on Dec. 7 in Atlanta.
Top 10
1. LSU (10-0)
2. Ohio State (10-0)
3. Clemson (11-0)
4. Georgia (9-1)
5. Alabama (9-1)
6. Oregon (9-1)
7. Utah (9-1)
8. Penn State (9-1)
9. Oklahoma (9-1)
10. Minnesota (9-1)