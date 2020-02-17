LSU sophomore pitcher Ali Kilponen has been named SEC Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Over the weekend, Kilponen was lights out in the circle, recording two wins [one shutout], on 8.2 innings pitched, striking out six, allowing no runs. This marks Kilponen’s first weekly honor, and the program’s 36th SEC Pitcher of the Week honor ever.
“It’s one pitch at a time. I don’t really worry about what happened the pitch before,” Kilponen said yesterday after defeating ULL. “I always worry about right now. I try not to let anything rattle me at all.”
Well, she certainly hasn’t seemed rattled so far, now holding a 3-0 record with two saves, striking out 14 batters in 13.2 total innings.
Next, Kilponen and the Tigers will host in-state opponent Louisiana Tech on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT at Tiger Park.