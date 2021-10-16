LSU defeated Florida in a high scoring 49-42 shootout on a crisp Saturday afternoon.
Tyrion-Davis Price carried the weight of Death Valley on his shoulders, rushing for 287 yards and three touchdowns against the Gators. Davis-Price broke the LSU single-game record for rushing yards.
Jaray Jenkins had four receptions for three touchdowns, making the most of every catch. With Kayshon Boutte sidelined due to an ankle injury, Jenkins showcased his talents and played a vital role in the win over the Gators.
Max Johnson did not have a memorable day, but it was efficient. Johnson threw for three touchdowns and 133 yards while completing 14 of 24 pass attempts. Johnson protected the football and ensured no turnovers would spoil a purple and gold victory.
The Tigers defense allowed 488 total yards, while also grabbing four interceptions on the day. The defense represented a bend, but don’t break mentality, continuing to fight after allowing high yardage plays.
With this victory, LSU improves to 2-2 in conference play, and 4-3 on the season. The Tigers will get another shot at beating a top-25 opponent next week on the road against No. 13 Ole Miss Saturday, Oct. 23.