LSU Football continues to rack up accolades as senior long snapper Blake Ferguson was named a semifinalist for the William Campbell Trophy, otherwise known as the "Academic Heisman" award. Sophomore receiver Ja'Marr Chase was added to the Biletnikoff award watchlist, which is given to the best receiver in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Ferguson has been named to the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll in all of his past four seasons with the Tigers and has already graduated with a bachelor's degree in Marketing and currently pursuing a master's degree in Business Administration. He was also named to the SEC Football Leadership Council Chair and was a member of the SEC Community Service team.
Ferguson has started every game of his career as a Tiger as the long snapper for both punts and field goals. He forced a fumble and had a tackle in 2017 and had two tackles in 2018.
Chase has followed up a stellar end to the 2018 season with an even better start to the 2019 season. Playing in only three of LSU's four games so far this season, Chase leads the team in receiving yards with 397, already surpassing his 2018 season total of 313. He's currently 11th in the nation in receiving yards and 2nd in the SEC.
He's also caught 5 TD's, tied for 2nd on the team and 3rd in the nation behind sophomore receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.'s 6. Chase leads the Tigers in receiving yards per game averaging 132.3.
LSU currently have two players named to the Biletnikoff watchlist, as junior receiver Justin Jefferson was named to the list in the preseason.