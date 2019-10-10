LSU soccer’s Chiara Ritchie-Williams and Marlena Cutura are undoubtedly going to be names people remember for a long time. Both have had major impacts and left their marks on LSU’s program that cannot be easily matched.
Ritchie-Williams, the junior defender from London has contributed largely to the Tigers’ success since her arrival in Baton Rouge. As a freshman, Ritchie-Williams solidified her reputation as one of the top young defenders in college soccer with an All-Southeastern Conference selection.
In her three seasons as a Tiger, Ritchie-Williams has started every single match for the purple and gold except one her sophomore year. Not only has she made appearances on the pitch for the Tigers, but she is getting significant playing time as well. In her sophomore year, she played 2,287 minutes of a possible 2,300 minutes at center back to anchor LSU’s defense.
Ritchie-Williams has also played a huge role in many record-breaking performances for the Tigers. She was part of LSU’s defensive unit that finished 2018 with the fifth-lowest goals against average (0.98) in the University’s history. Lastly, Ritchie-Williams helped LSU register 10 shutouts in 2018 – the second most in a single season in LSU history.
“It is hard to believe when people tell me the stats,” said Ritchie-Williams when speaking about being a pivotal part in many record breaking performances. “It’s a crazy honor and I’m so glad to play a part in it.”
In her junior season, Ritchie-Williams has played a whopping 996 minutes of the possible 1,043 minutes. Although the numbers will not show it, she has continued her individual success while trying to help out the younger backline players too.
“I want to be remembered as someone who set an example for the ones to come after me,” said Ritchie-Williams. “It has been amazing to have this opportunity. It is one that I definitely could not have gotten back home in England.”
Much like her teammate, Cutura has been a key member of the Tigers. The senior from Pearl River, Louisiana has appeared in or started every match for the Tigers during her three and a half years tenure in Baton Rouge.
Cutura’s appearance on the field has a positive correlation with the team’s overall success. In her sophomore campaign, LSU was 6-0-1 when Cutura registered a goal or an assist and she played a total of 1,889 minutes on the pitch for the Tigers.
“I want people to remember me as someone who they carely on, on and off the field,” Cutura said. “Going through all the years, I have fallen in love with my team and this program. I’m so glad I was able to play such a big role.”
Now in her senior season, Cutura understands the role she now has on the team. After starting 49 games over her career, she is the most experienced player on this year’s squad.
“As a senior, it is my job to lead by action and make every player feel welcome,” Cutura said. “I want people to remember me as someone who can be a role model on and off the field.”