Junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was named one of four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, which is given annually given to the most versatile player in college football.

Kentucky quarterback/wide receiver Lynn Bowden, Virginia wide receiver Joe Reed and Nebraska running back/wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson are the other three finalist for the award.

Edwards-Helaire has led the Tigers in rushing this season with 786 yards and 11 touchdowns on 135 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

Edwards-Helaire is also third on the team in receptions with 28 and has been the primary kick returner averaging 22 yards per return. He's currently 2nd in the Southeastern Conference in all-purpose yards averaging 131.9 yards per game.

The Baton Rouge native has had back-to-back games with 180 yards from scrimmage against No. 9 Auburn and No. 3 Alabama. In LSU's 46-41 win against the Crimson Tide, Edwards-Helaire chipped in four touchdowns as well.

After former Tiger Nick Brossette's departure for the NFL, Edwards-Helaire took over as the starting running back this season and hasn't looked back, surpassing his 2018 rushing total three weeks ago in LSU's 23-20 win over No. 9 Auburn.

Odell Beckham Jr. is the lone LSU football player to win the Hornung Award. In 2013, Beckham accumulated 1,310 yards and eight touchdowns from scrimmage and added 1,005 return yards. He also returned a field goal attempt 109 yards for a touchdown against UAB.

The winner of the award will be announced Dec. 11, and fans can vote now at www.paulhornungaward.com