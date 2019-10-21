LSU junior safety JaCoby Stevens has been named Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week after racking up eight tackles, one sack and an interception in No. 2 LSU's 36-13 win over Mississippi State.
Stevens' one-handed interception was a pivotal play for the Tigers and made SportsCenter's top 10 plays on Saturday night.
The Tennessee native is tied for second on the team with 38 tackles and has two sacks and interceptions as well.
Stevens and No. 2 LSU (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will return to Tiger Stadium against No. 9 Auburn (6-1, 3-1 SEC) this Saturday.